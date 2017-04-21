Teacher accused of kidnapping teen expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The abducted by her former teacher that sparked a nationwide manhunt is expected to be back with her family soon.

The teacher Tad Cummins is waking up in police custody Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials are thanking residents in a small California community today after they tipped off the sheriff’s department.

The break came when Griffin Barry ran into Cummins when the former teacher asked for some gas money.

A few days later Cummins came back looking for a place to stay so Barry put them up in some cabins with some food.

Soon after, Barry saw an amber alert photo of the missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and then called the police.

Thursday authorities surrounded the cabins and took Cummins into custody.

They found the teen who was reportedly emotional.

Cummins is expected to be in court Friday morning, facing a slew of charges where he’ll await extradition to Tennessee.