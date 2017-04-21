Silver Star Nation: Draft picks turned Hall of Famers

The Dallas Cowboys have turned six first-round draft choices into Hall of Famers.

In 1961 it was Bob Lilly, Randy White in 1975 and running back Tony Dorsett in 1977.

Then it was the trio that led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl Championships, Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith in 1988, 1989 and 1990.

