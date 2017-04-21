Silver Star Nation: Dallas Cowboys’s Successful Draft Picks

In the 2017 draft, the Dallas Cowboys have a long wait for their turn to draft their pick.

However, they have had great success drafting in late rounds in the past.

Jason Witten wasn’t selected until the third round. Quarterback Tony Romo wasn’t even drafted at all. He was signed as a rookie free agent in 2003. Now the Cowboys will try to find new playmakers that they hope will lead them to a Super Bowl winning season.

