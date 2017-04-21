Silver Star Nation: Dallas Cowboys Draft History

The Dallas Cowboys’ first-ever draft choice came in 1961.

With the 13th overall pick, the Cowboys selected future Hall of Famer Bob Lilly.

The Cowboys have had the first overall pick in the draft three times. During those times, the Cowboys selected Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Troy Aikman and Russell Maryland.

