SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect.

They say the man caught on surveillance video held up a clerk at gunpoint at the Allsup’s convenience store on Saint Michaels Drive last week.

They say he made off with cash and a pack of Newport cigarettes and left the store walking east toward Fifth Street.

If you recognize him, contact the Santa Fe Police Department.