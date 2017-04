ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Police say a man who may have been drinking was attempting to break into an apartment near Chama and Southern.

They say the person inside had a weapon and may be a felon.

Officers say at least two shots were fired.

Both the intruder and the person inside were hit.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating, but say both parties could face charges.