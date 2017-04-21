Parents spend big bucks on scalped prom tickets

Related Coverage Students upset after prom tickets sell out, begin raising funds for their own prom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prom tickets for Atrisco Heritage Academy students are back on sale. Thursday, KRQE News 13 reported the school picked a venue way too small. Now, Albuquerque Public Schools said they’re doing what they can to accommodate more students.

However, some parents are upset because they just spent hundreds on scalped tickets.

Those prom tickets were originally $25 each, but one parent said she paid way too much for the tickets and she’s upset the school changed their minds last minute.

Parents received an email from the assistant principal who said because of all the student requests, additional prom tickets will be available for students to buy.

This comes after the school told students all tickets were sold out.

“Their accommodations were only for 450 due to the fire marshal,” said Julieann West, a parent of a student.

However, for Kim and her son, that email came after they bought scalped prom tickets at a much higher price.

“My child was the highest bidder, it ended up to be the bid of $130 to attend,” said Kim.

The prom will be held at the Youth Hall at Expo New Mexico on Saturday night. Turns out, the solution to overcrowding was simple. A spokesperson with Expo New Mexico said they have decided to utilize the courtyard space in front of the hall to fit those extra students.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APS to ask why it took our story for them to fix the problem and never got a response.

However, Kim said if the school was more organized, she wouldn’t have to pay almost triple for two prom tickets.

“It’s not fair. You know, it should be planned better, it’s never been like this. We’ve never heard of a situation like this,” she said.

Even though Kim feels cheated, she won’t let that stop her kids from having a good time.

“I’m going to let my kids attend the prom to go and enjoy themselves because that’s what they deserve,” she said.

Kim said she found out about the scalped tickets through Snapchat and is upset the school isn’t doing anything to give her money back after announcing tickets are back on sale.

The tickets that were being scalped started off at a bid of $60 for two tickets.