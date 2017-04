ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ribbon cutting ceremony at Kirtland Air Force base debuted its new visitors center and wrapped-up its 75th-anniversary celebration.

The center located at the Truman Gate was renamed “The Colonel Roy C. Kirtland Heritage Visitors Center” after a pioneer in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Historical images and pieces of artwork cover the walls inside showing the base’s 75-year span since it was renamed in Kirtland’s honor in 1942.