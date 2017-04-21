New Mexico official named chairman of aerospace group

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Lt. Gov. John Sanchez has been selected as the chairman of the National Aerospace States Association.

The nonprofit organization is made up of lieutenant governors and governor-appointed delegates with the goal of fostering economic development and promoting state perspectives when it comes to federal aerospace policy.

Sanchez says New Mexico in recent years has taken steps to offer incentives to attract new jobs and investment from aerospace and aviation companies.

He says New Mexico is an ideal location for such work given its favorable climate and low population density.

