New Mexico high school students learn about heavy equipment operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A different kind of rodeo rolled into Albuquerque on Friday.

The Associated General Contractors of New Mexico were at Ace Leadership High School showing off some heavy equipment and the skill it takes to handle those machines.

The hands-on event had the students taking the equipment through obstacles and simulators.

“You learn more doing like hands on stuff instead of just sitting down and writing on the paper, yeah, it gives you an opportunity to learn how to work stuff,” a student said.

One student was given a $2,500 scholarship to study specialized heavy equipment operations.

