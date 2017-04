ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators say they found three handwritten notes next to a bible inside Aaron Hernandez’s prison cell.

Right now it’s immediately clear what those notes say.

Hernandez died early Wednesday morning after he hanged himself in his prison cell. The former tight end had just been served a life sentence without parole after being convicted of the June 2013 murder of Odin Llyod.