Temperatures will stay cool across the state on Saturday with highs in the low 70s in the metro area and sunny skies. High-pressure moves overhead on Sunday and temperatures rise close to 80°. We will start off dry for Monday and Tuesday of next week before we get back in the storm track by mid week.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
