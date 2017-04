ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Baseball was riding a three game losing streak coming into their three game home series with UNLV on Friday. The Lobos went on to bounce back from the losing streak scoring 13 runs in the process.

They defeated conference foe UNLV 14-3, bettering their conference record to now 12-2-1. Game 2 of the series will be on Saturday at 2 p.m.