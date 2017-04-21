Las Cruces police officer poses with 6-year-old for his birthday

By Published: Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces police officer’s small gesture has gone a long way for a little boy celebrating his birthday.

To commemorate Joaquin’s sixth birthday, his mom Adrianna decided to take pictures of him dressed up as his favorite super hero on Tuesday.

During the shoot, Officer Desirae Ceniceros stopped by to ask if they were OK. That’s when Adrianna asked the officer if she would take a picture with her son.

Adrianna says Joaquin was so excited and that he hasn’t stopped telling everyone about it.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s