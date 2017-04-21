Las Cruces police officer poses with 6-year-old for his birthday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces police officer’s small gesture has gone a long way for a little boy celebrating his birthday.

To commemorate Joaquin’s sixth birthday, his mom Adrianna decided to take pictures of him dressed up as his favorite super hero on Tuesday.

During the shoot, Officer Desirae Ceniceros stopped by to ask if they were OK. That’s when Adrianna asked the officer if she would take a picture with her son.

Adrianna says Joaquin was so excited and that he hasn’t stopped telling everyone about it.