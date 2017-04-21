Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler within the RGV compared to Thursday – Albuquerque’s high temperatures falling 5° to the low 70s. Sunshine will blanket most of the state with only a few isolated storms possible over the far north and northeast. Winds will be the bigger issue as breezy to windy conditions crank across the area. These strong winds combined with dry conditions will elevate fire concerns for those within central and east-central NM – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11AM to 8PM due to winds (20-30 mph) and low humdity (<15%). A backdoor cold front will begin its trek over northeast NM late day… but a more pronounced impact will be most noticeable tomorrow.

SATURDAY: A cooler day across eastern NM as temperatures fall 15° – leaving most in the 60s and 70s. No significant rain or snow is expected but breezy to windy conditions will hold for another day.

SUNDAY: High pressure sliding in late weekend will warm temperatures statewide – most of us above seasonal averages for this time of year. Breezy to windy conditions will return… but no need to worry about storm chances.