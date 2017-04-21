Judge refuses to drop murder charges against former deputy

By Published:
Tai Chan
Tai Chan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has refused to drop the charges against a former deputy accused of killing another deputy.

Tai Chan’s attorney filed a motion claiming the Las Cruces Police Department withheld important evidence ans asked for the case to be dropped. He also asked to re-interview the lead detective in the case.

In a lawsuit against the police department, the detective claimed she was denied resources that would have helped with the investigation.

While the charges against Chan remain, the judge will allow another interview.

