Isotopes drop series finale with Reno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Coming off their first win in six games Thursday night, the Isotopes looked to make it two in a row against Reno in their series finale. The Topes would not come out as hot on the night prior though, as they only racked up five hits and one run off of a fielder’s choice in the 3rd inning.

The Aces on the other hand would get 10 hits and drive in six runs in the 6-1 victory. The Topes ar now 7-9 on the season and will remain at home for a four game home series with Tacoma. Game 1 will be Saturday at 7 p.m.

