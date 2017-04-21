Isleta Resort and Casino to undergo major renovation

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isleta Resort and Casino is getting a makeover. The facility is undergoing its first major renovation since it opened in 2000.

The $40 million project will enhance the property, adding new amenities like a food and beverage joint, and a specific area just for Bingo.

The goal is to improve the overall great experience guests have when at the resort.

“Our guests don’t just come here to play slot machines and gamble, they come here to have a good food and beverage experience, have a good entertainment experience, have a good stay at our resort experience, so its an overall experience,” said Harold Baugus, CEO of Isleta Resort and Casino.

Officials say $10 million is set aside for a new AC system and mechanical system. The construction is expected to take 18 months to 2 years to complete.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s