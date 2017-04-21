Isleta Resort and Casino to undergo major renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isleta Resort and Casino is getting a makeover. The facility is undergoing its first major renovation since it opened in 2000.

The $40 million project will enhance the property, adding new amenities like a food and beverage joint, and a specific area just for Bingo.

The goal is to improve the overall great experience guests have when at the resort.

“Our guests don’t just come here to play slot machines and gamble, they come here to have a good food and beverage experience, have a good entertainment experience, have a good stay at our resort experience, so its an overall experience,” said Harold Baugus, CEO of Isleta Resort and Casino.

Officials say $10 million is set aside for a new AC system and mechanical system. The construction is expected to take 18 months to 2 years to complete.