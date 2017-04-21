Iraq officials: 26 hostages, including Qatari royals, freed

By Published: Updated:

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two Iraqi officials say that 26 hostages, including members of Qatar’s ruling family, have been released after 16 months in captivity in Iraq.

The two — a government and a security official — told The Associated Press that the hostages were released on Friday into the custody of the Iraqi Interior Ministry. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to the media.

The group was kidnapped in December 2015 from a desert camp for falcon hunters in southern.

Iraqi officials say the abduction sparked more than a year of negotiations between Iran, Qatar and the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah, resulting in millions of dollars in payments to Sunni and Shiite factions.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s