GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants police need your help locating two suspects related to a weekend shooting.

Officers responded to an apartment building on East Sage after multiple tenants heard shots.

Police found Joseph Edaaki with a gunshot wound.

Zachary Asher was initially taken into custody, but arrest warrants for Edaaki and Amanda Caldaza have now been issued.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000.