Free shredding event to help prevent fraud after tax season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shredding documents and securing personal information are valuable tools in the fight against fraud, especially after tax season.

April 22 is National Secure Your ID Day. This is an opportunity to take steps to protect yourself from identity theft and get your finances in order. Locking file cabinets, shredding documents, and changing personal passwords are among the valuable tips in the fight against fraud. To assist the community in this effort, the Better Business Bureau is hosting a free shred event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.

For more tips and information on securing your ID, visit the shredding event website.