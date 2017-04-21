For Your Health: Healing In The Desert Intensive Outpatient Trauma Treatment

By Published:

Natalie Smith, Executive Director of Awake and Aware, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Healing in the Desert intensive outpatient trauma treatment program.

Trauma can be devastating to those suffering and now there is a place to turn for relief. Awake and Aware will be hosting a community open house on Wednesday, April 26th from 4 to 7 pm at Awake and Aware, 1128 Pennsylvania Ave NE.

For more information on their program visit their website.

