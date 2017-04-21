For Your Education: Nursing Information Night At Brookline College

Heidi Chavez, Campus Director at Brookline College, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their Nursing Information Night.

Brookline College in Albuquerque offers two Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees and they are having an information event next week. The event is free and spaces are still available. 

The Nursing Information Night is April 24 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on their campus at 4201 Central Avenue N.W. in Albuquerque. For more information and to RSVP, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Brookline College

