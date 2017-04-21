Food truck app developed in Albuquerque connecting vendors to customers

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – If you like food trucks, one Albuquerque entrepreneur is trying to make it easier for you to satisfy your cravings and all you need is your cell phone.

Next time you’re looking for lunch, your search could be streamlined with the help of two apps designed to connect customers with cooks.

The system’s called “Tasty Spot” app created by father and self-proclaimed “foodie” Todd Bisio.

“We as consumers had a hard time sometimes finding them especially with young kids finding the food that they actually want to eat and sometimes there’s only one option,” said Bisio.

Think of it as Uber and Yelp combined. Not only will users see exactly where a food truck is parked for the day. Bisio says they’ll also be able to see its menu along with pictures and prices and even place an order.

“We have a back end POS where you can complete your order, order ahead, it’s ready when you get there,” said Bisio.

Vendors also benefit from Bisio’s idea. A second app gives them an easier route to share information about their business.

“It has a dashboard that allows you to say when you’re open and closed. Publish your location, see your location on a map, and also get some real analytics,” said Bisio.

Both apps work together. Vendors can also see order history and their total revenue for the day. Customers can also keep track of their order with a real-time countdown clock that tells them exactly when their order is ready.

Local food truck vendors here in the Duke City are also hopping on board, hopeful that this new tool will help boost their business.

“For those slow days when you might not have too much maybe this will kick in a little bit that’s what I’m hoping for at least,” said William Frazier, owner of Street Food Wagon.

Bisio said they’ve been in talks with up to 25 trucks in the region. They hope to expand throughout New Mexico and then to Denver, El Paso, and Phoenix.

Right now the vendor app is available for the iPhone and Android. The consumer app is expected to be available in the next couple of weeks. Both are free.

