Event welcomes new urban green space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fun event is planned to welcome a new eco-friendly community park.

The Rio Grande Water Festival will celebrate the completion of Mill Pond Refuge with live music, food, flamenco dance performance, and poetry. Activities for both children and adults will focus on issues of sustainability, such as making art with recycled materials and seed balls.

Mill Pond Refuge addresses the local issue of water scarcity by using recycled wastewater to create wildlife habitat and a park for the whole community to enjoy. With a perimeter walking path, benches, and a great view, the park demonstrates a zero water footprint green space in an urban setting.

The Festival will be held at the Sawmill Village Plaza on Saturday, April 22.  The event is free and open to everyone.

For more information on the festival, visit the urban green space website.

