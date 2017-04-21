Dortmund bus attack suspect bet against the team

By Published: Updated:
A window of the bus of Borussia Dortmund is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match against AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Carsten Linhoff/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) —German prosecutors say they believe a 28-year-old German-Russian man suspected of carrying out a bombing attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team’s bus acted alone.

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Frauke Koehler told reporters Friday that according to the latest information, there are “no indications of possible helpers or accomplices.”

Suspect Sergej W. was arrested by authorities early Friday morning in the vicinity of the southwestern city of Tuebingen and was expected to be brought before a judge later Friday.

The suspect came to the attention of investigators because he had made “suspicious options purchases” — taken out a five-figure loan to bet on a drop in the clubs’ stock on the day of the attack.

The bombing wounded one player, central defender Marc Bartra, who had to have surgery on his arm and wrist and will be out of action for several weeks.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s