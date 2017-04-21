Community Calendar: I Believe in Us Tour!

Kristine Mirelle, singer, musician and nonprofit founder, joined New Mexico Living to talk about her philanthropic music tour, ‘I Believe in Us Tour!’ and where you can see her perform in Albuquerque.

Kristine is on a 25 city tour traveling the country performing for free to boys and girls clubs, retirement communities, United Way, and other organizations. She will be performing at Boys and Girls Club April 21, and for the public at YDI on Monday, April 24. 

For information on Kristine Mirelle, her work and how to see her perform, visit her online.

