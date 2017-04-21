Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

More wind and fire danger are ahead for New Mexico this afternoon. The wind will be kicking up once again across central and eastern New Mexico today. The winds are ahead of a second cold front that will move in tonight. This front will drop temperatures back to near average or slightly cooler than normal to start the weekend. The cool down will be short-lived. By Sunday, temperatures will start to warm back up with winds whipping up again into early next week. Shower chances look to return to the state by the end of next week.

