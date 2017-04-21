Authorities: Human remains found inside a Mesilla Park home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dona Ana County Sheriff’s officials say human remains have been found inside a Mesilla Park home.

Sheriff’s detectives were called to the scene Tuesday morning when a woman who was cleaning out the house reported finding what appeared to be human jaw bones inside a box.

Detectives say the bones appear to be very old and suspect they were dug up from an unknown location.

Sheriff’s officials say the home belonged to someone who died in January and left the house to a neighbor, who had started clearing it out.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has taken possession of the remains.

They will begin the task of trying to identifying them and working with investigators to determine if criminal activity was a factor.

