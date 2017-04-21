Art exhibit fosters opportunity for the community





ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University students are educating the community about a lesser known art form.

‘Print Make’ is an exhibit of original artwork by University of New Mexico print-makers which is meant to educate and inspire the public about the value of the medium. The exhibition coincides with a series of events celebrating Printmaking at the University, including archive tours and live demonstrations at the Graduate Art Annex.

The exhibit and symposium will be held at the Outpost Performance Space on Sunday, April 30, from 4 pm to 6 pm and runs through Saturday, May 20. Admission is free.

For more information on the exhibit, visit the Print Make website.