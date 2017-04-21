April 21 Morning Rush: Albuquerque boy in officer-involved crash has died

1. A tragic update to the crash involving an Albuquerque Police Department officer and a family of three — a mother and her two kids. The family reached out to KRQE News 13 to tell us that after three days in intensive care, Joel who was six, died Thursday. The family said “we lost the most loving, caring child. He’s a fighter and he’s now on a new journey.” The boy’s nine-year-old sister is still in intensive care. Their mother and officer Johnathan McDonnell are still recovering from their injuries.

2. A high school teacher’s bathroom pass is raising some eyebrows Friday morning and has Albuquerque Public Schools addressing what some students say appears to take a jab at gender identity issues. Eldorado high math teacher Donna Cravey gave out passes to students Thursday saying “don’t get confused” at the top, with the words girls and boys on each side. Junior Colin Barz was disturbed and tweeted a picture of the passes to APS, but junior Matt Farmer doesn’t think she meant it to be offensive adding that she created the bathroom templates a long time ago. An APS spokeswoman says whatever the intention, that they were “unacceptable and inappropriate.”

3. A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

4. Voters are set to decide on Santa Fe’s proposed soda tax in just under two weeks and it’s getting a big endorsement from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Municipal governments are having to fund their own early childhood education programs because of a lack of state funding. The tax would be two cents per ounce on sugary drinks and would fund early childhood education.

5. The Albuquerque Isotopes will be taking on a new identity for one night only. The Topes announced they’ll be called the Albuquerque “Green Chile Cheeseburgers” on June 16 and will play the Fresno Grizzlies who will go by the Fresno Tacos that night. The park will also be decked out in green chile cheeseburgers.

The Morning’s Top Stories