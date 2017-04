ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a man connected to a deadly beating last year.

Police say Larry Vieux is one of three men who beat 66-year-old Irvin Sanchez to death, then robbed him at the 7-11 on San Mateo and Kathryn in August.

Police have already arrested the two other men with Vieux on that night.

If you know where he is, call APD.