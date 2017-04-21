Albuquerque police release video of suspect with machete at grocery store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A day after a 6-year-old boy died from a crash with an Albuquerque police officer, the Albuquerque Police Department is releasing video of the crime that the officer was racing toward.

APD says the release of this video is meant to catch a criminal, but it’s also meant to show the seriousness of the call.

There’s no doubt that getting to a call about a man with a machete at a supermarket is an emergency. Officer Johnathan McDonnell was on his way to this scene when he crashed into a family’s car on Eubank, leaving a 6-year-old boy dead.

Monday evening around 6 p.m. APD got a call about a teen threatening security and employees at the Albertson’s on Eubank following a confrontation in the liquor section. He then pulled a machete from his backpack on his way out of the store.

APD also provided cell phone video, which shows the teen punching a store employee in the parking lot afterward.

He’s still on the loose.

KRQE News 13 asked APD if the release of the video is also meant to support how serious of an emergency Officer McDonnell was responding to. APD says, yes, it is.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash itself.

They’re not releasing any details, but the family tells KRQE News 13 the 6-year-old boy, Joel, died Thursday night.

His 9-year-old sister is in critical condition. Their mother was also hurt.

Officer McDonnell has a broken leg.

As we’ve mentioned, regardless of the emergency, even with lights and siren, APD’s policies dictate officers are responsible for safely making their way to a scene.