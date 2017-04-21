Albuquerque man recognized for helping save friend’s life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who is credited with saving his friend’s life was named this week’s city of Albuquerque good samaritan.

Patrick Allen and his friend Paul Chandler were trimming a tree last month when Chandler grabbed his chest, lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Allen immediately started CPR while the homeowner called 911. About five minutes later, emergency crews showed up and took over.

Chandler is alive and well, but credits his life to his friend and first responders.

“I own him my life. I can’t begin to express the amount of gratitude I feel for the guy. He’s a brother to me,” Chandler said.

Allen says he doesn’t consider himself a hero and credits the outcome to his CPR training.

