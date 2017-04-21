Albuquerque family pleading for return of murdered son’s dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young Albuquerque man was found murdered and left in a creek in another state. Now, his family is pleading to get back an important piece of his life — his dog.

The Castillo family says they always worried when their son went off on one of this adventures.

“Since he was a child, he’s been our crazy, wild, adventurous kid,” Deborah Castillo said. “This is very different.”

It was taken the day someone murdered her son.

“They usually don’t find bodies like this in the creek,” she said.

Deborah Castillo says her son Dominic decided to go backpacking across the country.

His parents weren’t always fans of these spur of the moment trips. Still, they figured he would be fine as usual when he left just before Christmas to head to New York.

What was unique about this trip — he brought his best friend along.

“A three-legged dog with unusual colors. Her name is Lilly,” Dominic’s dad said.

The family says the last photo Dominic posted to social media was overlooking the Mississippi River, excited that he reached Memphis.

“A letter, from the Memphis Forensics Department, they were trying to locate next of kin,” Deborah Castillo said.

Their son’s body turned up in the Nonconnah Creek.

According to police in Memphis, he had been strangled.

As for Lilly, the family found out the dog had been rescued and then adopted out.

They say the person who has her refuses to give her up, but that they refuse to give up on fighting to bring her home.

“This is not just a dog, this is a dog that he rescued who was his life companion, who he may have given his life for. I really believe that was a strong possibility that’s what’s next,” Dominic’s dad said.

No arrests have been made and Memphis police say the case is still under investigation.

The family has created a Facebook page called “Bring Lilly Home.”