Afghan official: Army compound attacked by gunmen, 8 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in the Balkh province, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding 11 others, an Afghan government official said Friday.

Daulat Waziri, the spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the gunmen entered the compound manned by members of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army with a military vehicle. There, they began shooting at soldiers as they prayed in a mosque in the compound, Waziri said.

Eight soldiers were left dead and 11 were wounded.

Waziri said five attackers were killed in the battle, including one wearing a suicide vest who was killed by soldiers before he could trigger his explosives. He said one of the attackers was caught and arrested.

The Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack.

