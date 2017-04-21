ABQ ToDo Crew: Activities In The Duke City

Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on activities in the Duke City.

Truck-a-palooza is on Sunday, April 23 at Civic Plaza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5.

MOMIX Opus Cactus returns to Popejoy for one show, Sunday, Apr 23rd at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available.

The Great American Cleanup is Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. countywide. You can register to be part of the cleanup online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living