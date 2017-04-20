Video shows roofers in Roswell helping catch suspected burglar

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenage girl came home to find a strange man in her house. Thankfully, there was a group of men working on a roof next door who didn’t hesitate to help.

They ended up catching that suspected burglar.

The roofers told officers a girl ran outside her house across the street screaming that a man was in her home, so they chased him down.

Roofers working on a house down Pine Avenue in Roswell got in more than a day’s work on Monday.

“We did the roofing. We do the the shingles and she’s coming out the door, ‘Somebody’s in my house, somebody’s in my house,'” a roofer said.

In the lapel video, police have blurred the victims’ and witnesses’ faces to protect their identities. But you can still see the group of roofers had Matthew Bailey pinned face down in an empty lot by an alley when police showed up.

“I didn’t do anything, man. This is bulls***,” Bailey said.

Police say a teenager caught the 23-year-old insider her house when she got home.

“She looked up at us, ‘Help me, someone is in my house,'” the roofer said.

According to police, the men stopped what they were doing and took off running after Bailey. The teenage girl told the roofers the man inside the house was wearing a brown shirt.

“I said, ‘Hold on, who’s this? We’re looking for a body right?’ He couldn’t have run that far. He’s hiding over here. So she said she’s missing some money. I figured he stashed it,” another roofer explained.

Officers found the money on Bailey, but he insisted he was never in the home.

“What am I being charged with? I haven’t done anything,” Bailey said.

“Right now you’re being detained,” an officer responded.

Bailey is charged with burglary. He’s still behind bars Thursday afternoon.

He has a long arrest history, mostly for theft and trespassing.

Police say Bailey also initially lied about who he was to officers.