UN strongly condemns North Korean missile launch after delay

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Saturday, April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean men and women wave flags and plastic flowers as a float with model missiles and rockets with words that read "For Peace and Stability in the World" is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang. North Korea on Sunday, April 16, failed in a missile launch from its eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, but it wasn't immediately clear what kind of missile was fired. The launch from the city of Sinpo comes a day after one of the biggest North Korean propaganda events of the year— celebrations of the 105th birthday of late North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, the current leader's grandfather. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has issued a strongly worded condemnation of the latest North Korean missile launch after the U.S. agreed to Russia’s request to include a call for “dialogue” with Pyongyang in the text.

The statement agreed Thursday to demands for an immediate end to the North’s nuclear and missile tests and threatens to impose new sanctions. It also expresses the council’s “utmost concern” about North Korea’s “highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance” of council resolutions.

The U.S. had accused Russia on Wednesday of blocking the council statement by insisting on including a previous call for “dialogue.”

But Russia’s deputy ambassador Petr Iliichev told reporters Thursday that the U.S. acted in an “abrupt manner” and said Moscow didn’t block the statement and was open to discussions.

