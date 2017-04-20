Students upset after prom tickets sell out, begin raising funds for their own prom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s meant to be one of the best days in a high school student’s life. Prom: a glamorous night full of gowns, tuxedo’s and limos.

“It’s kind of like a gift to them, and everybody looks forward to it,” said parent Benetta Garcia.

But that mom of two students at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School, said her kids won’t get to experience that. The tickets for prom at their school were sold out before most kids could get their hands on one.

“Their accommodations were only for 450 due to the fire marshal,” said Julieann West, another parent of a student at the school.

But Albuquerque Public Schools’ biggest high school has more than a thousand juniors and seniors. West said that information regarding the venue was sent to her in an email from the school’s activities director. She was also told the planning was mainly in the hand of the juniors.

“Four-hundred-fifty tickets, is not enough to accommodate for them, it’s not even enough to accommodate for their plus ones,” said Garcia.

She said her son was devastated.

“I actually gave money to the prom committee to rent the venue,” said Celso Garcia.

But not even that could have helped him get a ticket. Benetta Gacia said she already rented a tuxedo for her son, and bought a dress and shoes for her daughter. Now, she’s out $300.

“What am I going to do with a fancy dress and high heels for my daughter? A tuxedo for my son? They’re all ready to party with no place to go,” said Garcia.

So, with only a small fraction of her money back and two disappointed children, she started a Go Fund Me page to help create a prom of their own.

“For you not to get prom, after working so hard all those years, it’s sad,” said Garcia.

KRQE News 13 made multiple attempts to speak with the school. Our calls were never returned.