Steelbridge Priceless Women’s Award Breakfast

Johannah Ruddy, Vice President of Development and Steve Ulibarri, Director of Communications and Marketing, both from Steelbridge, joined New Mexico Living to their awards breakfast.

The awards go out to recognize women who are enhancing the value of fellow women and girls, someone who gives of herself to lift up others. They are always taking nominations and those can be done at their website.

Information and reservations can be made online for the event on  Friday, May 12th at 7:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque.

 

