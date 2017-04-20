Report: ICE does bad job of overseeing deportable immigrants

By Published:
In this photo taken Feb. 7, 2017, released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an arrest is made during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. The Trump administration is wholesale rewriting the U.S. immigration enforcement priorities, broadly expanding the number of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally who are priorities for deportation, according to a pair of enforcement memos released Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal government watchdog says Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officers aren’t doing a very good job of keeping track of track of immigrants facing deportation but released from jail.

The Homeland Security Department’s inspect general finds in a report released Thursday that ICE deportation officers are routinely assigned to manage thousands of cases at a time and are so overburdened that the agency likely isn’t deporting all the immigrants it could.

Part of the problem, the inspector general’s audit report found, is that deportation officers are routinely assigned duties beyond overseeing their caseloads, including checking in immigrants for routine interviews or driving immigrants from detention centers to court.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s