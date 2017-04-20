Report: ICE does bad job of overseeing deportable immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal government watchdog says Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officers aren’t doing a very good job of keeping track of track of immigrants facing deportation but released from jail.

The Homeland Security Department’s inspect general finds in a report released Thursday that ICE deportation officers are routinely assigned to manage thousands of cases at a time and are so overburdened that the agency likely isn’t deporting all the immigrants it could.

Part of the problem, the inspector general’s audit report found, is that deportation officers are routinely assigned duties beyond overseeing their caseloads, including checking in immigrants for routine interviews or driving immigrants from detention centers to court.