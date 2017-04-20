Parents still concerend about APS decision to cut middle school sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Some parents are still concerned after calling out the Albuquerque Public School Board over a proposal to cut middle school sports.

Many parents worry the cut will only hurt students in the long run.

They say it’s losing crucial characteristics that are developed through sports like self-discipline the drive to achieve better grades and the goal to live a healthy life.

“If we don’t have the kids successful in middle school, they don’t make good high school students,” said Edgar Briggs a retired APS principal.

Wednesday night’s school board meeting was the first, since APS announced a plan to cut middle schools sports in an effort to save the district money.

The district is expecting a $25 million shortfall.

Officials say the cut would save around $580,000 and impact 3,400 students.

Some school board members say that this money saving effort will hurt parents financially as well as stressing that lower-income families typically aren’t able to pay for club sports.

The district says plans could change depending on the final budget but tells KRQE News 13 shy of a “miracle,” that these cuts will stay.

About 90 percent of its operating budget is tied up in salaries and benefits.

The district is also looking to reduce spending on gifted programs and increase class sizes.

APS needs the board’s approval to move forward with the budget, which includes the middle school sports cut.

Their budget needs to be in for review by the Public Education Department by early June.