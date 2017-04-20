On The Stage: The Importance of Being Earnest

Peter Shea Kierst, show director and Caroline Patz, show actress, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their presentation of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ opening this weekend.

Arguably the funniest play that was ever written in the English language. A celebration of life, love, wit, and the theatre itself.

The show is at the Vortex Theater, 2900 Carlisle Blvd NE, April 21st through May 14th. Tickets are available at the door or online or get more information on Facebook.

