New details revealed after crash involving Albuquerque police officer

This story has a correction. Details below.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about the family injured in the bad crash involving an Albuquerque police officer.

With the family’s permission, we can say it was 6-year-old Joel Anthony, his 9-year-old sister Ariana and their mom, Antoinette. All of them remain in the hospital along with the officer, now identified as Jonathan McDonnell.

The Albuquerque Police Department says McDonnell has been with them since 2008.

The officer broadsided the family’s car while responding to a call at Eubank and Indian School.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help Antoinette with medical and living expenses so she can remain at her children’s side.

Correction: The original version of this story said that the investigation into the crash had already been completed by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. That information was incorrect. The article has been updated to reflect that. KRQE News 13 regrets the error.