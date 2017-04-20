Man charged with killing Navajo Nation officer pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The man accused of gunning down Navajo Nation police officer Houston Largo pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Kirby Cleveland is facing eight counts relating to the murder four of them are punishable by death.

32-year-old Kirby Cleveland is now awaiting a federal court judge to set his trial date after he entered eight pleas of not guilty to the charges.

Cleveland faces eight counts, including first-degree murder, killing a federal officer and felony murder while escaping from an institution of confinement.

Four of the charges, including those last two, carry the death penalty or life in prison.

It will be up to the U.S. attorney general to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Authorities say some of the charges are related to his alleged escape from an Albuquerque half-way house.

Investigators say Cleveland shot and killed officer Houston Largo during a domestic violence call, March 11, about 15 miles west of Grants.

They say he was the passenger in a truck Largo pulled over.

According to a criminal complaint, Cleveland told his wife he shot a police officer and to go get help.

Authorities found Cleveland hiding under a large rock the next day.

The FBI arrested Largo on federal charges and has been in custody since.

He’s expected to remain there until his trial.