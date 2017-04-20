Man accused of robbing Durango marijuana dispensary at gunpoint

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango police have arrested a man they say used an AR-15 to rob a marijuana dispensary.

Employees say the masked man walked in The Greenery on Parker Avenue Wednesday night just as a delivery driver dropped off a load.

The robber was able to make off with a large amount of pot as employees retreated to a safe area.

When police arrived, they spotted the man now identified as Alexander Johnson walking nearby.

Police say he was carrying a duffel bag that smelled of marijuana and they saw what appeared to be gun. Police say he took off running but didn’t get far thanks to their K-9.

Johnson is from Chandler, Arizona but police say he has spent time in the Farmington area.