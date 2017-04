ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of opening fire on Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies is scheduled to begin his jury trial.

Eric Pacheco, 38, was arrested last October after deputies say he pulled a gun on them and fired several shots.

Deputies say he then took off and held himself up inside a nearby building.

Hours later he came out and was arrested.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin at eight-thirty this morning.