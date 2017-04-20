Local wildlife refuge hosts community celebration for Earth Day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization is gearing up to promote an environmental awareness event filled with family fun and interactive activities.

The Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge is hosting it’s third annual Abrazos Community Celebration in honor of Earth Day. The public is invited to join this free community event, which will feature plenty of interactive family activities, educational workshops, music, and free food. The fun will be outside, so water and sunscreen are recommended.

The Earth Day event is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. For more information visit the Abrazos on Earth Day website.