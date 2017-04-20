Local elementary school students take field trip to Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of elementary school kids headed up the Sandias Thursday morning to get a better view of the environment they have been learning about everyday in the classroom.

Fourth and fifth graders at Whittier Elementary School took a trip on the tram to get a new perspective on the importance of the city’s watershed, and what they can do to protect it.

Kids KRQE News 13 spoke to say there was a lot to learn.

“We looked at fossils, we went on the tram, and we were learning about like, what happened thousands of years ago, we were learning about the trees,” said fifth grader Lalia Charlie.

The field trip was a part of the three-part program funded by the city meant to get students out of the classroom and connecting with nature.